Navi Mumbai: Vashi’s former corporator Divya Gaikwad launches 'My City, My Suggestion' initiative

Ahead of the civic election, Divya Vaibhaw Gaikwad, a former corporator from Vashi has launched a first-of-its-kind initiative to encourage people’s participation in preparing actionable agenda for the coming election. She has launched a google document “My City, My Suggestion” where citizens can submit or share their views or wishes from her for the next term.

The innovative idea received an overwhelming response from citizens as, within an hour of its launch, more than 300 citizens shared their views. From appreciation to good wishes, citizens also drew attention on important issues.

Divya Vaibhaw Gaikwad says that democracy is not a spectator sport, it's a participatory event. “If we don't participate in it, it ceases to be a democracy,” says Gaikwad.

She added that she strongly believes that each one deserves to be heard and hence, to date she has always encouraged her fellow citizens to engage actively in the decision-making process. “Building on the same belief, we as your extended family member, wish to hear your feedback, opinion, aspirations and evolve a common vision for a better Vashi, Navi Mumbai,” says Gaikwad.

Gaikwad along with her husband Vaibhav, who was also a former corporator is visiting each house and encouraging people to share their views about their areas. At present, they are collecting views from sectors 1 to 10 in Vashi. “Since the initiative is first-of-its-kind in Navi Mumbai, citizens are very happy to share their views,” said Gaikwad.

