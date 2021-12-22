Navi Mumbai: Vashi woman loses Rs 1.99 lakh in cyber fraud

A 27-year-old woman from Vashi was duped of Rs 1.99 lakh by a cyber fraudster after the victim tried to get the interest certificate from her savings bank account. The fraudster posed as a customer care executive of the bank and provided a link to fill in details and then transferred the money.

The complainant who works at an IT firm required the certificate of interest from her savings bank account. In order to talk to the helpline of the bank, she searched the helpline number on Google. The helpline she got in the search was almost similar to that of the original one, and she could not notice the difference. Police said the whole incident took place on December 16 afternoon.

When the complainant called that toll-free helpline number, the fake customer care executive first asked her to share the registered mobile number with the bank. Soon after the complaint shared the mobile number, he sent a link and asked her to fill in the details of the bank account in an online form.

Police said that the complainant filled in the details of her bank account including net-banking user Id, password, and transaction password. Soon after filling in the details, another window opened where she filled the details again. The fake customer care executive then disconnected the call.

According to police, the complainant received a call around after three hours, and the fake customer care executive asked her to share an OTP for closing an FD. This raised suspicion and the complainant called another customer care number of the bank and she was shocked to know that Rs 1,99,501 was already transferred from her account to another bank account by someone. She immediately blocked the account. Later in the evening, she received a message from the bank about the debit of Rs 1,99,501.

After two days when the bank reopened after the holiday, she went to the bank to know about the debit. She came to know that she was cheated by a cyber fraudster. She then approached the Vashi police and registered a case. The Vashi police registered a case against an unknown person under sections 66, 66 C, and 66 D the IT Act.

