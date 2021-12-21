Navi Mumbai: No more Covid positive cases from Ghansoli school so far of 1,200 tests

After finding 18 positive cases of Covid-19 at Shetkari Shikshan Sanstha's Secondary School and Junior College in Ghansoli, the civic administration conducted RtPCR tests of around 1,600 students and staff. The report of around 1,200 has come and all of them were found negative. However, the civic administration has kept a watch on the health status of all students.

The Health Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) swung into action after 16 students were found positive of the Covid. The next two more students were found positive of Covid.

The civic body was worried as one positive student’s parent had travelled from Qatar. “As Omicron concern is rising with the increase in the number of cases, the civic body swung into action and conducted Rapid Antigen as well as RtPCR tests of every student and staff of the school,” said an official from civic Health Department. He added that the report of others will also come by tomorrow.

According to a civic official, a class 11 student’s parent had travelled from Qatar and when the parent and his family underwent the Covid test, the parent's Covid test was negative, but his child's covid test report is positive.

As the report of the parent was negative, all the possibilities are being ascertained as to where exactly the child was infected and samples of the child have been sent for genome sequencing.

Meanwhile, the civic administration had closed the school to close till December 26 and directed the school administration to ensure the Covid preventive measures are taken before the commencement of the school on 27th December.

On Tuesday, a total of 16 new cases of Covid positive were reported under the NMMC area. At present, the total number of active cases is 327.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 07:19 PM IST