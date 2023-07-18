Navi Mumbai: Vashi Police Solve Car Theft Within 24 Hours

Representational Image |

The Vashi Police arrested a 19-year-old man on July 15 and recovered a car that he had stolen in the early morning of July 14. The police checked CCTV footage of almost 90 locations and caught the accused.

Case solved in 24 hours

The arrested accused was identified as Milan Prakash Sadhu and the police claimed to have solved the case within 24 hours.

Society along the road

In the early morning of July 14, a car parked at sector 1 in Vashi was stolen. The owner of the car, Sairaj Dhaul, a resident of Sector-1, Vashi approached the Vashi police after he found his car was missing. It was parked in front of his society along the road..

CCTV footages reviewed

The police acted fast and under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chandekar, they checked around 80 to 85 CCTV footage recordings from the incident site and the surrounding Vashi area.

Finally, they identified the accused and caught him within 24 hours. Later the car was also recovered.