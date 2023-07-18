Navi Mumbai: AAP To Strengthen Party In Navi Mumbai Ahead Of NMMC Election

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Maharashtra co-incharge, Gopal Italia, has directed district presidents across Maharashtra to activate local teams at the ward and booth levels and form managing committees.

Upcoming elections of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

Following this direction, the Navi Mumbai unit of AAP has become active for the upcoming elections of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The party has started forming units at the ward level. A review meeting was held on Saturday, at the party office in Koparkhairane to assess the functioning of ward levels in Navi Mumbai, in the presence of the state committee and local teams.

Dissatisfaction with the current political situation

During the review meeting, volunteers expressed their dissatisfaction with the current political situation in the state and criticised opportunistic leaders who engaged in corruption.

During the meeting, the party vowed to eradicate corruption from the NMMC and they will expose the alleged nexus of officials and politicians.

