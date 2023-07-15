Navi Mumbai: Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik Meets NMMC Chief Over Host Of Issues

Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik held a meeting with the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar on Friday over a host of issues including a section of civic officials who are biased towards public works in the city. He also discussed a survey of slum dwellers and issuing an identity card to them.

During the meeting, Naik drew the attention of the commissioner to the rainwater accumulation in many areas of the cities after the onset of the monsoon. “Potholes developed across the city, pathetic condition of footpaths and open drains issues should be addressed,” said Naik. He added that potholes on flyovers and subways are posing danger.

The issue of tree falling

A large number of trees were uprooted due to heavy rainfall. Naik suggested that the civic body should have identified dangers before the monsoon arrival and pruned them. He said that many citizens reside in dense forest areas like Digha, and Turbhe and they are more vulnerable.

During the meeting, former MP Dr. Sanjiv Naik, former Navi Mumbai Mayor Sagar Naik, and Sudhakar Sonwane Former among others were present.

The Issue of slum dwellers identity cards

Naik said that there are 43,000 slum dwellers in the city. Out of them, only 19,000 slum dwellers will get identity cards and the remaining 24000 slum dwellers will be deprived of it. “They should not be treated unfairly,” said Naik and demanded that all the slums from Digha to Belapur be surveyed again and identity cards should be given slum identity cards to all. The Municipal Commissioner Narvekar responded positively to this demand.

During the meeting, Naik alleged that a section of civic officials is biased toward public-related works. “They deliberately delay the work of genuine people. But at the same time, they spend a lot of funds on a selected dominating kind of people,” said Naik, adding that action should be taken against such officials.

Naik warned to hit the road if MIDC and CIDCO do not stop selling plots meant for public utility. “The facility plots reserved by the municipal corporation in the Development Plan and transferred by the MIDC to the corporation are being sold by both CIDCO and MIDC authorities,” said Naik, adding that he had the issue in the assembly.

