Navi Mumbai: NMMC Issues WhatsApp Helpline Number For Prompt Response To Potholes Complaints

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued a WhatsApp number for citizens to lodge their complaints regarding roads and potholes. The civic body assured that the complaint will be addressed within 48 hours. In case, the complaint is not addressed within the stipulated time, the civic body will penalise the contractor.

The civic body is paying special attention to the maintenance of roads and has already appointed 10 contractors including 8 for wards and two for MIDC area.

NMMC forms department-wise road repair teams

“For the rainy season, NMMC has formed department-wise road repair teams. They are provided with cold mixed asphalt for road repair during the monsoon,” said an official from the civic engineering department.

He added that NMMC has made the WhatsApp number 8424948888 available for citizens to lodge complaints related to roads including potholes. In addition, they can also file complaints and share suggestions regarding the roads on the toll-free number 1800222309/10 of the Disaster Control Room and the Public Grievance System.

Ahead of the monsoon, the Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar held three meetings of all the authorities in Navi Mumbai and directed them to complete the pre-monsoon works within the prescribed time and maintain mutual coordination during the monsoon period. After 10 days of good rainfall, the commissioner personally inspected different areas and directed the engineering department to immediately stop the road works in some places and open them for traffic. He also directed that the repair of potholes should be done immediately.

NMMC installs heavy duty water pumps to prevent water-logging

Since Navi Mumbai is a low-lying city, water accumulates in some areas in case there is heavy rainfall coupled with high tide. In order to prevent water logging, NMMC has installed heavy-duty water pumps and other ancillary arrangements for faster water drainage.

Meanwhile, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has also issued the direct contact number of engineers of every ward to complain regarding roads. The civic body has assured citizens to address roads related issues within 48 hours.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: NMMC Issues Helpline Number For Emergencies During Monsoon