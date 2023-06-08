Navi Mumbai: NMMC Issues Helpline Number For Emergencies During Monsoon | File

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is prepared to handle any emergency situations during the monsoon. As part of their readiness, the administration has set up disaster control rooms in all eight wards and five fire stations. They are on standby for monsoon relief work.

The civic chief Rajesh Narvekar who is also Chairman of the City Disaster Management Committee, emphasized the importance of coordination and careful action to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens in case of a calamity.

Following his instructions, all disaster control rooms of 8 department offices have been operational since June 1. These control rooms will provide immediate assistance during any calamities and will remain active 24/7 until September 30, 2023.

Control Rooms To Remain Operational Through Monsoon

If the monsoon period extends, the control rooms will continue their operations accordingly. The civic chief Narvekar stated, "Officers and employees have been appointed, and necessary resources and materials have been provided for relief work." In addition to these measures, the Regional Disaster Prevention Centre and Immediate Action Centre at the municipal headquarters are already functioning round-the-clock, every day of the year.

Citizens Can Contact On These Numbers

Citizens can contact these centers at any time to report their problems in the event of a disaster, and prompt instructions will be given to address the issues. The Immediate Action Center can be reached at telephone numbers 022 – 27567060, 27567061, as well as toll-free numbers 1800222309 and 1800222310. Moreover, disaster control rooms have been set up in all 8 divisional offices with specific phone numbers for each