Navi Mumbai: NMMC To Open First Exclusive Gym For Women

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will soon open its first gym for women. The gym will come up at the community centre in sector 20 in Belapur.

The civic administration has already floated a tender to buy equipment for the gym worth ₹94 lakh.

An official from the Civic Sports Department said that the third floor of the community centre was earlier rented out to a private gym. But it has been vacant for a long time now. The same place is now going to be developed by NMMC as a health centre for women.

Poonam Patil emphasized on women's health

The gym was conceptualised by Poonam Patil, a former corporator of ward number 106. Patil said women tend to neglect their health while meeting the needs of their families. “Because of the high cost of membership, women hesitate to use gyms. I had noticed that hundreds of women would enthusiastically attend even an all-day Zumba or yoga class. I came up with the idea last year after realizing that women would respond well to NMMC's offer of a gym,” said Patil.

Gym equipments

The governing body is trying to install equipment like Dumbbell Rack, Women's Olympic 7ft Barbell, Elliptical Cross Trainer, Professional Treadmill, Professional Air Bike, Stair Climber, Squat Equipment, Wrist Curl, Leg Extension, and Leg Curl Machine in the gym.

“This is an innovative concept that will help women in the city a lot. A community centre exists in every node and NMMC should consider providing some space exclusively for women's health,” said Pallavi Mhatre, a resident of Belapur.

The sports officials said that gym equipment has been selected after going through the needs of the women. “We spent a lot of time deciding on the right equipment for women. Some of the equipment will be used for another general gymnasium in Belapur city," he added.

The option of managing and maintaining the gym must be chosen along with the purchase of equipment. As per the corporation's 2012 policy decision, gym users will be charged a monthly fee of ₹300.