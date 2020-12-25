Navi Mumbai: Vashi GRP investigate 25-year-old woman’s rape from multiple angles

The Vashi GRP is working on multiple angles in the rape and assault of a 25-year-old woman who was found with severe head injuries on the Vashi railway bridge on Tuesday morning. Police are also investigating whether any known person of the victim was involved in the crime or not.

At present, the woman is admitted in J J Hospital in Mumbai and her condition is said to be stable.

Vishnu Kesarkar, senior inspector of Vashi GRP said, “The woman is stable; however, she is not in a condition to record her statement.” He added that they are investigating the case from every possible angle.

According to Vashi GRP, prima facie it appears that she was raped and thrown out of a moving train by some unidentified person. The doctors from JJ hospital have also found signs of sexual intercourse following which the GRP registered a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, even after four days, the police have not been able to arrest the accused.