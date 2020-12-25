Navi Mumbai: Vashi GRP investigate 25-year-old woman’s rape from multiple angles

The Vashi GRP is working on multiple angles in the rape and assault of a 25-year-old woman who was found with severe head injuries on the Vashi railway bridge on Tuesday morning. Police are also investigating whether any known person of the victim was involved in the crime or not.
At present, the woman is admitted in J J Hospital in Mumbai and her condition is said to be stable.
Vishnu Kesarkar, senior inspector of Vashi GRP said, “The woman is stable; however, she is not in a condition to record her statement.” He added that they are investigating the case from every possible angle.
According to Vashi GRP, prima facie it appears that she was raped and thrown out of a moving train by some unidentified person. The doctors from JJ hospital have also found signs of sexual intercourse following which the GRP registered a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, even after four days, the police have not been able to arrest the accused.
Kesarkar said, “The woman could hardly speak when our officials found her on the bridge. She mentioned a mosque at Titwala when we asked about her address.” Later, with the help of her photo, Vashi GRP traced her family in the Titwala area.
“We checked the CCTV footage of all the railway stations but did not see the woman boarding a train at any station. It is also possible that the accused had assaulted her at some other place and then dumped her on the railway bridge to mislead the police. There are no CCTV cameras on the railway bridge,” said another official from Vashi GRP.
He added that the woman worked as a maid with a family at Powai. She had gone home in Titwala to meet her family on Sunday and returned in the evening. On Monday, she again left the workplace saying her mother was not well. However, thereafter, she did not go to her mother's place or return to her workplace. On Tuesday morning, she was found with injuries at the Vashi bridge.
The GRP has formed multiple teams to investigate the case. They are also now also checking her call data records to find out the people she was in touch with.
Kesarkar said that they are also investigating whether a known person involved in the crime. “We have some leads that need to be verified. At present, it is difficult to say anything,” he added.