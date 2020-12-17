Vashi police arrests 63-year-old man who impersonated as businessman to cheat premium hotels

Vashi police arrested a 63-year-old man who cheated at least 187 premium category hotels in many cities including Navi Mumbai and Mumbai. The accused impersonated himself as a businessman and cheated hotels by fleeing with the costly liquor and other items.

Police said that he cheated a Navi Mumbai hotel early this week and later he was arrested in Thane.

The accused identified as Vincent John, is a native of Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu and he was arrested from Ghodbunder Road in Thane on December 15.

Suresh Mengde, DCP Zone 1 of Navi Mumbai police said that John had cheated Tunga Hotel in Vashi during his stay there between December 12 and December 14. “John impersonated himself as a businessman and submitted a Pan card as address proof to book a Suits in Vashi hotel. He ordered costly liquor and also took a laptop from the hotel for preparing a presentation for his office meeting,” said Mengde. He added that he had also booked a meeting room and banquet hall for 10 to 12 guests to be visiting the hotel the following day.