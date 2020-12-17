Restore all gardens in Navi Mumbai in 15 days or be ready to face the music: NMMC chief Abhijit Bangar's ultimatum

Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar has given a 15-day time ultimatum to restore all the gardens in the city and bring back their old glory. The civic chief directed the Garden department to work in full capacity and asked them to ensure that all the gardens get their original look within the deadline.

Bangar held a special meeting of Garden department and directed to execute work at 100 per cent capacity to change the look of gardens within 15 days.

Earlier this month, the civic chief had suspended three officials from the Garden department and issued a show-cause notice to nine others after irregularities while maintaining gardens during the lockdown surfaced. Contracts of two contractors were also terminated.

While senior officials in the Garden department have been changed somewhat, the garden assistants and maintenance workers are the same. In the next 15 days, there should be a significant change in the look of the garden, instructed Bangar. “There will be no compromise in the quality of work in the garden restoration,” said Bangar.

During the meeting, Bangar directed all the officers including the Deputy Commissioner of Garden department to visit various parks, green patches, and beautified places on a daily basis for inspection and improve the present situation there. He further directed to take strict measures on daily cleaning of the parks, regular collection of garbage, use of compost pits and proper maintenance of the parks.

Bangar ensured that the administration will provide all necessary administrative supports in the execution of the work. However, officials have to make significant changes in the gardens and after the deadline, if the works do not meet the standard, strict action will be taken.

Many gardens in the city are in pathetic condition as they were not maintained for a long time. The civic chief has overhauled the department after irregularities surfaced in the maintenance of gardens and parks of the city.