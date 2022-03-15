Navi Mumbai: Valvali Villagers to go on hunger strike if road not repaired

Villagers of Valvali village under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) have warned to go on indefinite hunger strike till death if the civic body does not construct a new road in place of the existing main road of the village. A delegation of the villagers met civic chief on Monday.

They have threatened to go on hunger strike from April 15 onwards of their demand is not met.

Speaking after meeting civic chief, Vishwas Petkar, President of Shivraj Project Affected Social Organization said that the condition of the main road connecting Valvali village to Vavanje road in the PMC has become very bad. “Since the civic body came into existence, the civic administration has neglected the road and even the entire village,” he said.

So far, villagers have received only assurances from time to time. The monsoon is just two months away and villagers will have to suffer a lot if the road is not constructed.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:05 AM IST