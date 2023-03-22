 Navi Mumbai: Two held in chain-snatching cases, 12 cases solved
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: Kharghar police arrested two persons in two different chain-snatching cases and claimed to have solved at least 12 cases of chain-snatching. It also recovered stolen gold chains worth Rs6.5 lakh. The crime was committed in Kharghar, Ulwe and other nodes in Navi Mumbai.

The crimes were reported on February 3 and 20, and gold chains worth Rs1.59 lakh and Rs40,000 were recovered from the snatchers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police of zone 2 Pankaj Dahane said that police worked on several leads including CCTV footage and nabbed the duo. “We solvedat least 12 cases of chain snatching that took place in Kharghar, Ulwe, Nerul and other parts of the city,” he said.

