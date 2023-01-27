Navi Mumbai: Two held for releasing chemicals into Taloja river, second incident in month

Representative Image | File

The Taloja police on Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly releasing chemicals into a drain connected to the Kasadi river. The police also seized two tankers and chemicals worth Rs16 lakh.

As per an official of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) from Belapur, the police seized two tankers and their drivers were arrested. Though the owner of one tanker is unknown, a case stands registered against him. In addition, an engineering company based in Ambernath MIDC was also booked as the chemical was brought in from their premises.

During the investigation, it was found that the chemicals had high PH levels and acidic properties. While the samples were collected from both vehicles for laboratory tests, a physical inspection was carried out near the drain. If the water enters the drain, there is a strong possibility that the chemicals would flow into the river and pose a threat to lives, both humans and fauna.

Based on the complaint of the MPCB official, the police registered a case under the Environment (Protection) Act 1986, the Indian Penal Code and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act. The charges could attract jail of up to six years and a monetary penalty.

Last month, the Kalamboli police arrested a 61-year-old tanker driver for allegedly releasing chemicals in the same river in the Roadpali area. The police had seized the tanker and around 29,000kg of sulphuric acid worth Rs49,000.