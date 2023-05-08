Navi Mumbai: Two arrested for extorting money and demanding sexual favors from Spa owner in Vashi

Representative Image | Pixabay

Two individuals have been arrested by the Vashi police on Monday for allegedly extorting money from a spa owner in Vashi and demanding sexual favors. The arrested individuals have been identified as Ganesh Gopal Govekar, 26, and Akshay Yashwant Sonawane, 27. Two additional suspects, Ritik Kedar and Sahil Patankar, are currently on the run.

Accused blackmailed Spa owner

The accused allegedly threatened the spa owner with a false complaint to the police claiming that the spa forced minor girls into prostitution. The owner, fearing police action, agreed to pay the accused Rs 15,000 every month. The main accused, Govekar, received Rs 5000 through Google Pay. The accused also demanded sexual favors from the owner.

Two arrested after victim filed complaint

The victim reported the extortion and sexual harassment to the police, leading to the arrest of two suspects. The Vashi police have registered a case against the accused under section 389 for extortion, 355 for intent to outrage modesty, 354 A, and 30 of IPC. The search for the remaining accused is still ongoing.