 Navi Mumbai: Turbhe Police Arrests 22-Year-Old Man For Sexually Assaulting 2 Minors
Navi Mumbai: Turbhe Police Arrests 22-Year-Old Man For Sexually Assaulting 2 Minors

The accused was charged under laws including the POCSO Act, the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Act due to the victim's Scheduled Caste (SC) status.

Raina Assainar
Updated: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Turbhe MIDC police have arrested a 22-year-old staffer of a cloth store in Turbhe village for sexually assaulting two minor girls who had gone to the shop to see clothes. The girls aged 10 and 11 from Turbhe village had gone to the shop on Saturday to see some clothes. After a while, the accused identified as Vikas Shivlakhan Rastogi (22) asked the girls to come inside the room in shop to help him fold the clothes.

The Abused Minors Share Their Ordeal

After the girls went inside, the accused made them undress and sexually abused them. After the girls went home back, they were afraid to reveal the details. Finally, on Tuesday, the girls managed to tell about the incident to their parents after which the father of the 11-year-old girl, filed a case with Turbhe MIDC police station. 

Special Investigation Protocol For Scheduled Caste (SC) Case

The 11-year-old belonged to Scheduled caste (SC) and hence the accused was booked under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and The Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Indian Penal Code.

Being a case from against SC community, as per the rule, the case is being investigated by the Assistant Commissioner rank officer. “We arrested the accused on Tuesday night itself after the FIR was registered. Further investigations are on,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Turbhe division) Rahul Gaikwad.

