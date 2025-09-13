 Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 24-Year-Old Newlywed Woman Dies By Suicide After Alleged Dowry Harassment In Kalamboli; Husband And In-Laws Booked
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 24-Year-Old Newlywed Woman Dies By Suicide After Alleged Dowry Harassment In Kalamboli; Husband And In-Laws Booked

A case has been registered against five members of a family in Kalamboli after a 24-year-old newlywed woman allegedly died by suicide following harassment for dowry. Police have arrested the husband while booking his parents, sister, and brother under charges of dowry death and abetment to suicide.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 08:55 PM IST
article-image
Kalamboli Police investigate alleged dowry harassment case after death of newlywed Nikita Pawar | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: A case has been registered against five members of a family in Kalamboli after a 24-year-old newlywed woman allegedly died by suicide following harassment for dowry. Police have arrested the husband while booking his parents, sister, and brother under charges of dowry death and abetment to suicide.

Early Marriage Strains and Family Pressure

The deceased, Nikita Nagerao Pawar (24) of Yavatmal’s Pokhari village, was married to Amar Gajanan Chougule (30) on February 17, 2025. Within just 15 days of marriage, she was allegedly pressured to bring Rs 2 lakh from her home to purchase a new car, despite her family already spending on the wedding, gifting household items, and giving Rs 1 lakh in cash.

Claims of Constant Harassment

According to police, Nikita complained to her parents that she faced constant harassment from her husband, in-laws, sister-in-law, and brother-in-law. She alleged beatings by her husband, taunts about her looks, and humiliation over her family background. Despite attempts by her parents to intervene, the harassment allegedly continued.

Death and Legal Action

On September 2, Nikita was found hanging in her matrimonial home. Following a complaint by her father in Yavatmal, the case was transferred to Kalamboli Police, who arrested Amar Chougule and registered offences against his father Gajanan Chougule (60), mother Sanjivani Chougule (55), sister Pooja Sachin Mote (27), and brother Rohit Chougule (20), Kalamboli police said.

Questions Raised by Family Members

However, Nikita’s relatives have raised suspicion over the suicide, citing inconsistencies such as the narrow table allegedly used for hanging and deep marks on her neck.

They also pointed out that her in-laws neither attended nor permitted the funeral at their residence. The last rites were instead performed by her family in Pokhari on September 4.

Investigation Ongoing

Police said investigations are underway to establish the exact circumstances of her death.

