Navi Mumbai traffic cops issue diversion for girder launching of Airoli-Katai Naka elevated road; details inside

The Rabale Traffic branch of Navi Mumbai police has issued a notification regarding the traffic diversion along Thane-Belapur at night from March 29 to April 1 to facilitate girder launching at Bijli Chowk for Airoli-Katai Naka elevated road work. There will be a traffic block from Rabale MIDC Police station to Rabale police station from 11 pm to 5 am for four days.
The elevated Airoli-Katai Naka road work is currently underway and the girder will be launched at Bharat Bijlee Signal on Thane lane along Thane-Belapur road.
According to the Rabale Traffic unit, the girder will be launched at night from 11 pm to 5 am and the whole process will take four days from March 29 to April 1.
Vehicles going toward Thane from Belapur will take a turn from T Point towards Diva Gaon circle (Patni route). Meanwhile, light vehicles can use the road along the left pillar of Bhatat Bijli chowk for going toward Thane.
