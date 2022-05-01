Navi Mumbai: To quench water woes, CIDCO issues helpline number

Navi Mumbai: In the wake of acute water shortage followed by protests over the issue, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has issued a helpline number so as to address the citizens’ grievances. If you are a resident of either Kharghar or Taloja node then you can call on 9324950948 not only to convey your water woes but also to request for water tankers.

The CIDCO said the contact number has been provided as a part of its initiative to overcome water issues in Kharghar and Taloja.

For the past few months, Taloja, Kharghar, Kalamboli, and Kamothe are facing acute water shortage. Residents and political parties have staged protests on many occasions.

“The citizens from Kharghar and Taloja in south Navi Mumbai are given the highest priority as various ambitious projects of CIDCO like the International Airport, Metro, Mass Housing Scheme, International Corporate Park, among others are being implemented in these nodes. The demand for water in the area is also increasing against the backdrop of the growing population,” said a CIDCO official.

Currently, the smart city gets water supply from the CIDCO which has arrangements in this regard with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.

