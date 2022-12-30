Navi Mumbai to celebrate New Year under watch of 3,000 cops | (Photo by JAVIER TORRES / AFP)

The Navi Mumbai police will take several measures and drives on New Year's Eve for the smooth conduct of celebrations across the smart city. Around 3,000-3,500, police personnel and officers will be deployed for security. Police chief Milind Bharambe appealed to the citizens to welcome the new year in a safe manner.

Apart from police stations, reserved police forces will be manning roads or important joints in the city. “After two years, people will welcome the new year without any Covid restrictions. So, there is enthusiasm among them. They should enjoy ensuring the safety of everyone by following the rules laid down by the state government,” said Mr Bharambe.

The Navi Mumbai police also clarified that there is no restriction on drinking alcohol, but drinking and driving is not allowed. If anyone is caught with drink and driving, strict action will be taken against them, said police. A decision on using a breathalyser will be taken by today.

Since Navi Mumbai, especially Belapur, and Panvel, house a large number of pubs, people from Mumbai and adjoining areas come here. The police asserted that all the pubs and bars will have to follow the guidelines issued by the state.

In addition, traffic police personnel will be deployed at important joints, including on highways. “As a large number of farmhouses and resorts are located along the old Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Goa highway, there will be bandobast at important points,” said Panvel Taluka police station Senior Police Inspector Anil Patil.

Owners of party venues asked to ensure women safety

The Panvel Taluka police has put the onus of safety of revellers, especially women, on owners of farmhouses and resorts holding New Year’s eve parties. The police have directed the owners to arrange a drop facility and ensure safety of women who consume alcohol at the party.

Mr Patil held a meeting at the Manthan Hall in Panvel with around 50 owners of farmhouses, hotels and resorts in their jurisdiction and asked them to follow the guidelines for the celebrations.

The hotel, resort and farmhouse owners were also instructed to ensure that there was no use of drugs during the party. They were warned that if drugs were found at any of the venues, police would take strict action against the violators.

As per the police directive, the management of farmhouses, hotels and resorts will be held responsible in case of any accidents in pools, and suggested that they ensure that visitors do not venture there in the absence of lifeguards or security. “There have been incidents of drowning in the past, it would be the responsibility of farmhouses, hotels and resort owners to ensure the safety,” said another police official.

“It is mandatory to obtain the necessary permission from the department concerned to hold the programme on the New Year’s eve,” the police said and warned that if any entertainment or other program was held without a license or if any accident or offensive act takes place in the program, they would have to face legal action.

Apart from adequate lighting arrangements in the parking areas, farmhouse or resort owners can hire additional security to maintain law and order, they said.

