e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: TIA’s two-day industrial exhibition concludes

Navi Mumbai: TIA’s two-day industrial exhibition concludes

The objective of the exhibition program was to support the Public Procurement Policy (PPP) for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs).

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
article-image
FPJ
Follow us on

The first two-day industrial exhibition Taloja “MIDC Expo 2023” of Taloja Industries Association (TIA) concluded early this week.

The event was jointly organized by Taloja Industries Association (TIA) and MSME Development and Facilitation Office DFO (Ministry of MSME, Central Government of India undertaking). The knowledge partner for the event was – PCE (Pillai College of Engineering, Panvel).

The objective of the exhibition program was to support the Public Procurement Policy (PPP) for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs). The guest of honour at the event was Arvind Mhatre, Ex Corporator PMC. Senior officials from MIDC, MPCB, Taloja Traffic and Taloja Police Station also visited the exhibition.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Over 5000 students make around 8,700 eco-bricks from plastic waste
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Electricity likely to get more expensive as MSEDCL proposes nearly 40% hike in power tariff

Mumbai: Electricity likely to get more expensive as MSEDCL proposes nearly 40% hike in power tariff

WATCH: Virar-bound Mumbai local hits crane while entering Naigaon station; motorman sustains minor...

WATCH: Virar-bound Mumbai local hits crane while entering Naigaon station; motorman sustains minor...

Navi Mumbai: TIA’s two-day industrial exhibition concludes

Navi Mumbai: TIA’s two-day industrial exhibition concludes

Navi Mumbai: Over 5000 students make around 8,700 eco-bricks from plastic waste

Navi Mumbai: Over 5000 students make around 8,700 eco-bricks from plastic waste

WATCH: Mumbai Metro driver fails to align with platform gate; video goes viral

WATCH: Mumbai Metro driver fails to align with platform gate; video goes viral