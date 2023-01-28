Navi Mumbai: TIA’s two-day industrial exhibition concludes

FPJ

The first two-day industrial exhibition Taloja “MIDC Expo 2023” of Taloja Industries Association (TIA) concluded early this week.

The event was jointly organized by Taloja Industries Association (TIA) and MSME Development and Facilitation Office DFO (Ministry of MSME, Central Government of India undertaking). The knowledge partner for the event was – PCE (Pillai College of Engineering, Panvel).

The objective of the exhibition program was to support the Public Procurement Policy (PPP) for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs). The guest of honour at the event was Arvind Mhatre, Ex Corporator PMC. Senior officials from MIDC, MPCB, Taloja Traffic and Taloja Police Station also visited the exhibition.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)