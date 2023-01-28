Navi Mumbai: Over 5000 students make around 8,700 eco-bricks from plastic waste

FPJ

As part of the 'Zero Plastic Starts With Me-2.0' initiative, around 5,146 students from 32 schools made 8,720 eco-bricks from over 962 kg of plastic waste. The initiative was completed in just 31 days from November 1 to December 31, 2022.

Students felicitated

Students who were part of the initiative were felicitated at a special ceremony held at the amphitheatre of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) headquarters in Belapur.

The initiative was started by NMMC in association with Heart Foundation, an NGO based in Navi Mumbai. The founder and president of Heart Foundation, Dr Jayakar Ellis was felicitated during the ceremony.

On this occasion, Additional Commissioner Dr Sujata Dhole, Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Department and NMMC Nodal Officer of Swachh Bharat Mission, Babasaheb Rajale, Deputy Commissioner of Zone 1 Dadasaheb Chabukswar, Additional City Engineer Shirish Aardwad were present.

Making children aware of the ill effects of plastic

The purpose of the initiative is to make children aware of the harmful effects of plastic at an early age. The children were asked to collect small pieces of plastic such as chocolate wrappers, small plastic covers among others and fill them in plastic bottles and hand them over to the class teacher. The bottles collected by the students from these schools have been collected by the Municipal Corporation and are being scientifically processed.

