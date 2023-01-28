Navi Mumbai: PMC to launch 'Sparsh' fortnight-long leprosy awareness campaign on January 30

Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation will carry out 'Sparsh', a leprosy awareness campaign from January 30 to February 13. A number of health education programs about leprosy will be implemented during the fortnight.

As part of the program, various activities will be implemented at each civil primary health centre. The civic health department has been putting its best to eradicate leprosy, said a senior civic official.

Various programs organized as part of Leprosy Day on Jan 30

On the occasion of the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Central Government has directed to celebrate the National and International Leprosy Day on January 30. According to the Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Anand Gosavi, various programs will be implemented as part of it.

A competition for all health department employees will be held at Civil Primary Health Center Kharghar on January 30. On February 3, health workers will participate in Rangoli making competition and cancer awareness poster making competition.

From 30th January to 13th February, a rally will be organized by giving information and messages about leprosy through school girls with the imaginary concept of 'Sapna' in the functional area of Nagri Primary Health Center. Also, under the 'Sparsh' leprosy awareness campaign, the education department is organizing an essay competition for students in all the municipal schools. A street drama about leprosy will be presented on February 3 on behalf of Urban Primary Health Center-5 Kharghar.