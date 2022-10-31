e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: Tempo driver held with gutkha worth Rs 10 lakh

A total of 29 bags packed withgutkha of different varieties, worth Rs 10,15,780 was found in the tempo.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC)of Navi Mumbai police arrested a 32-year-old tempo driver and seized gutkha worth Rs10 lakh at Dhansar Toll Plaza on the MumbraPanvel Highway last week. The gutkhawasbroughtfrom Gujarat and other states for retailers in the city.

A total of 29 bags packed withgutkha of different varieties, worth Rs 10,15,780 was found in the tempo. The tempo driver, Shoukat Ali Khan, is a resident of Pogaon in Bhiwandi.

In addition, at least six more people were involved in the racket, and in bringing and storing the contraband in Bhiwandi before sending it to Navi Mumbai. They were identified as Mohaammed Nadeem Shaukat Ali Khan, Wasim alias Sabir Khan, Jayra alias Mustakim, Raffu, Saddam, and Shankar Kumar.

This year, the Navi Mumbai police have already seized gutkha worth Rs1 crore.

