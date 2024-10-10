Navi Mumbai: Taloja Jail Constable Arrested For Smuggling ₹10 Lakh Worth Of Drugs Hidden In Tiffin Box

Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Taloja jail staff on Wednesday caught a constable attached to the jail for attempting to smuggle drugs, including charas, MDMA, and ganja, into Taloja Jail by hiding the drugs in the tiffin box. The accused constable identified as Anil Asaram Jadhav (38), was caught while undergoing security check by Jaywant Lahu Jadhav, another constable attached to the jail. Jadhav found drugs estimated to be around Rs 10.08 lakh from his tiffin box. He was then handed over to Kharghar police and a case has been registered against the accused constable.

On Wednesday, 12 police personnel reported for night duty at Taloja Jail at 5:30 pm. As per the rules, all police officers on duty were being checked in the jail’s identification parade room. Police constable Jaywant Jadhav was inspecting all the officers in front of senior officials when he began to check the bag of food that Anil Jadhav had brought.

During the inspection, Anil Jadhav attempted to conceal the bag, raising Jaywant Jadhav's suspicions. Upon conducting a thorough search of the entire bag, they discovered that Anil Jadhav had hidden drugs in a plastic bag beneath the food container. Following this, prison authorities immediately detained him and seized the drugs he had brought. They also informed Kharghar police about the incident, who then rushed to Taloja Jail and arrested him.

Authorities seized 123.87 grams of charas worth Rs 8.68 lakh, 2.29 grams of MDMA worth Rs 1 lakh and 40.57 grams of ganja valued at Rs 40,000, along with five rolling papers for smoking ganja. Prima facie, police suspect that he had got the drugs to distribute among some of the inmates. “We have arrested him and is in police custody. We are interrogating him further to find from whom he had received the drugs and to whom was he planning to give,” senior police inspector Vaishali Galande from Kharghar police station said.