Navi Mumbai: Anti Narcotics Unit Arrests 22-Year-Old Man With LSD Drugs Worth ₹2.60 Lakh In Kamothe | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Anti Narcotics Unit (ANU) of Navi Mumbai has arrested a 22-year-old man with 13 Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) papers from Kamothe on Wednesday night. The accused identified as Aryan Birjai Kuruveetil (22), was under the radar of the police since last two months after they got information that he was a supplier of LSD drugs.

“In the month of March, we had arrested four Engineering students who supplied LSD drugs and seized 114 LSD papers. During the investigation, we got information about Kuruveetil and since then we were keeping a watch on him,” police inspector Neeraj Chaudhary from ANU, Navi Mumbai, said.

A resident of sector 21 in Kamothe, Kuruveetil was a class XII pass and had previously worked in a call center. He stayed with his home maker mother and a sister who is working in a call center.

According to police, the accused left the call center job after he started earning through supplying LSD drugs. The police had received an information that he was to go to sector 17 in Kamothe with the drugs and accordingly they laid a trap and nabbed him with the LSD drugs worth Rs 2.60 lakh.

The case has been registered under him with Kamothe police by the ANU under the Narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances Act. The further investigations of from where he sourced the drugs and to whom was he assigned to deliver the same, is being investigated by Kamothe police.