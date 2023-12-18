Navi Mumbai Takes Bird Conservation Measures: Fences Erected At DPS Lake To Safeguard Flamingos

The erected fence around DPS lake | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: In an effort to protect birds getting disturbed by bird watchers, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has built a protective fencing at DPS Lake where flamingos land in thousands.

"The bird watchers jump into the dry part of the lake and throw stones. It has been noticed that some people would make the birds fly and take selfies using the background," said BN Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation.

Activist raises issue of people getting close to the nest

Kumar raised an alarm against the people getting dangerously close to the birds resting in the lake and then getting stuck on the slush.

When this was brought to the notice of NMMC, the then municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar quickly ordered fencing of the area and placing warning sign boards. Ignoring the warnings, people would still roam about in the lake area.

Kumar, along with his fellow activists took up the issue with the current civic chief, Rajesh Narvekar who took serious cognizance of the same and promised to look into the matter.

Fencing work completed efficiently

When contacted, city engineer Sanjay Desai said NMMC floated a tender for putting a fencing around the lake, appointed a contractor and completed the work recently.

The lake near DPS along Palm Beach Road and other city wetlands assume significance from the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary (TCFS) point of view since the pink birds would fly in here when the high tide level rises beyond 15 cm. This presents an enchanting view for nature lovers.

Over the past couple of years, after the city was nicknamed as the Flamingo City, the numbers of visitors has dramatically shot up. A major advantage of the DPS Lake is the availability of ample parking along the service road.

"Now that the fencing is complete, it has become a safe heaven for the migratory birds as also existing flora and fauna," Kumar said.