Navi Mumbai: NMMC Disconnects 150 Illegal Taps In Ghansoli & Belapur

In a concerted effort to curb water wastage, the water supply department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has successfully disconnected over 150 illegal taps in Ghansoli and Belapur wards. This operation is part of a special drive aimed at tackling unauthorised water usage, ensuring a more efficient and sustainable water supply for the city.

Under the initiative, a total of 130 illegal taps in the Ghansoli ward and 25 taps in the Belapur wards were promptly disconnected on Wednesday. The civic team seized 15 booster motors and 500 water meters in the Ghansoli area, emphasising the severity of the consequences for those engaging in illegal water connections.

The crackdown comes at a time when many parts of Maharashtra are grappling with a water crisis. The Navi Mumbai city, particularly in the Belapur to Digha stretch, has witnessed an alarming increase in the use of water through unauthorized taps.

The City Engineer Department revealed that the operation will extend to Nerul and Turbhe wards on Thursday and Friday and subsequently in other wards of the corporation.

Acknowledging the need for stringent action, municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar has initiated a campaign against illegal water connections. Manoj Patil, Civil Engineer of the Water Supply Department, highlighted that the current drive is just the beginning and will be consistently implemented across all wards.

NMMC dismantled 422 illegal taps in 2022

Last year, the city faced a substantial challenge with the identification and dismantling of 422 illegal tap connections, resulting in significant fines. However, the focus has now shifted towards penalising those responsible for illegal tap connections, signalling a more proactive approach to the issue.

Additionally, the municipality is placing emphasis on ensuring that treated water allocated for redevelopment projects is not diverted for unauthorised use. Plans are underway to monitor the implementation of treated water supply to prevent any malpractices and ensure a fair and equitable distribution of this essential resource.

This decisive action against illegal water connections is part of a broader strategy to maintain a consistent water supply throughout the city while actively combating unauthorised water usage.