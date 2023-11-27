Navi Mumbai: NMMC To Crackdown On Illegal Taps In Bid To Address Present Water Crisis | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: In a bid to address the prevailing water crisis in Navi Mumbai and curb unauthorised water connections, the Municipal Corporation has decided to undertake a campaign to disconnect illegal connections across eight divisions from Belapur to Digha.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Water Supply Department, facilitated by the Municipal City Engineer Department. Last year, 422 illegal taps were identified and disconnected.

The municipal administration, grappling with water scarcity in various parts of Navi Mumbai, emphasised the urgent need to tackle the issue of illegal water connections that exacerbate the existing challenges. Complaints regarding disrupted water supply have heightened concerns, particularly in Zone two of the city.

Illegal pipelines between Belapur and Digha to be identified

Starting this Monday, a targeted effort will be initiated to identify and disconnect illegal pipelines in each section from Belapur to Digha. The move comes as a response to the surge in unauthorised connections, which not only strain the water supply network but also pose a serious threat to the city's water resources.

The municipality is also focusing on ensuring that treated water, intended for redevelopment projects, is not diverted for unauthorised use. Plans are in place to monitor the implementation of treated water supply to these projects to prevent any malpractices.

The city faced a significant challenge last year, with 422 illegal tap connections identified and dismantled. The municipal administration collected substantial fines during this crackdown. However, the current emphasis is on identifying and penalizing those responsible for illegal tap connections, rather than solely relying on fines.

NMMC aims to ensure smooth water supply in city

A recent meeting between the City Engineer and the Water Supply Department at the NMMC headquarters resulted in the decision to initiate action against illegal pipe connections from Monday. The move is part of a broader strategy to ensure a consistent water supply throughout the city while cracking down on unauthorised water usage.

Authorities urged residents to co-operate and abide by water usage regulations to prevent further strain on the city's water resources.