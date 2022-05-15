Navi Mumbai: CIDCO MD ensures to end water woes by May-end

There is good news for citizens as the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is likely to solve water woes in its jurisdiction by the end of this month.

The planning agency expects the work on the Pressure Conduits at Hetawne to be commissioned by May 31. And, once the CDO clearance is received, CIDCO will be able to add an immediate 30 MLD to the system.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, managing director and vice-chairman of CIDCO shared the development in a series of tweets on Sunday morning. If all goes as per the plan, the current water deficit in the CIDCO administered area is expected to be wiped out.

“The total demand for water in the CIDCO area is 289 Million Litres per Day (MLD). In addition to supplying water in its own area, CIDCO also supplies to the enroute villages. CIDCO does not get water directly from resources but rather through other authorities, like NMMC, MJP, and MIDC. The CIDCO area is dependent on the efficient transmission through these areas, and any shortage affects the pressure on the entire system. Thus, CIDCO is in constant coordination with all agencies to have efficient transmission and distribution,” claimed Dr. Mukherjee in his tweets.

Currently, there is a shortage of 15 MLD from MJPs Patalganga WSS and 15 MLD from Hetawne. The additional 5 MLD that the CIDCO has tied up with NMMC is not regular due to requirements in the NMMC area. Any further fluctuations, power outages, etc. exacerbate the problem.

“CIDCO has taken certain immediate measures to improve the situation. This has improved the availability by around 10 MLD, the feedback I received from the users. It has replaced old equipment with new to facilitate efficiency and prevent frequent power dropouts,” said Dr Mukherjee in his tweet.

He added that the CIDCO has upgraded its pipelines to improve distribution by preventing leakages and the process shall continue. It has also recently commissioned a micro tunnel at Hamirpur Phata to prevent losses.

The Water Team has been asked to take a drive to disconnect unauthorized connections and enforce metering wherever eligible. CIDCO solicits the cooperation of all concerned in this task.

Unauthorized pumps, which draw excess water and thereby cause an artificial shortage in distal areas shall be also targeted, to ensure equity in distribution.

An agreement has been executed with KIDC to allocate an additional 120 MLD from Hetawne Dam, for which Rs. 119.80 crores has been paid. This shall show effect after the Hetawne height is raised and storage increased.

CIDCO has planned to draw this extra water directly by tunnels to prevent transmission losses. Designs and estimates are ready and tenders will be called shortly.

TCE has started a water audit of the entire system and CIDCO is in the process of implementing the recommendations. A policy of 100% metering is being worked out and shall be implemented.

MJP has started its project of augmenting the Nhava Sheva WSS Phase III which is expected to complete by 2024-25. This shall provide an additional 69 MLD for CIDCO area. CIDCO shall pay Rs. 118.87 crore for this water.

Scientific projections indicate a total of 484 MLD by 2025 end, i.e. Hetawne 270 MLD, MJP 154 MLD, NMMC 50 MLD & MIDC 10 MLD, as against projected demand of 469 MLD. Thus, we are on track in the medium term as well.

Now for the Long-term scenario. CIDCO has recently taken over the Kondane Dam Project from KIDC, and has requested the Collector to initiate the process of Land Acquisition/ Rehabilitation. The process of obtaining various clearances is on in full earnest.

The Kondane project shall provide 250 MLD when completed. This project shall cost CIDCO Rs.5230 crore.

Balganga Dam of KIDC shall be having a capacity of 350 MLD and once completed, shall be another permanent source. Attempts to resolve the litigation and vigorous follow up with KIDC is on for speedy execution. This project shall cost Rs.4800 crore.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 12:04 PM IST