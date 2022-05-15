Navi Mumbai: Agri-Koli Bhawan in Nerul opens for public events

The Agri-Koli Bhawan in Nerul is once again available for social and cultural functions. The Bhawan was turned into a Covid Care Centre during the pandemic. However, after the Covid cases had come down sharply, the Bhawan has been opened for public use.

The Bhawan was closed for any social events for almost two and half years. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) had taken the treatment of Covid-infected persons. Contract workers attached to the Bhawan too had lost their job.

However, with the continuous efforts by the former corporator and State Vice president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Namdeo Bhagat, Agri Koli Bhavan is now once again ready to function to full capacity for cultural events. The former contract staff of Agri Koli Bhavan too have retained their jobs. Recently the working of the Bhavan was restarted by offering prayers at the hands of Namdeo Bhagat.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 11:57 AM IST