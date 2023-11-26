Navi Mumbai: Relief For Panvel's Karanjade Colony As CIDCO Announces Subsidised Water Tankers Amid Ongoing 20% Water Cut

Representational photo

Navi Mumbai: In the wake of an ongoing 20 percent water cut in the Panvel Municipal area, residents of Karanjade Colony are set to receive a welcome relief as the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) board has announced the provision of water tankers at a subsidized rate.

Karanjade Colony residents have been grappling with water shortages even before the implementation of the water cut. Dissatisfaction has been brewing among citizens regarding the management of water supply by both the CIDCO board and the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). The CIDCO board's decision to supply water through tankers is seen as a crucial step in addressing the concerns of the affected residents.

Water cut extended until 27th November

To counter the water scarcity issue, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran has extended the water cut until the 27th of this month. CIDCO nodes residents are expected to bear the brunt of this phased water cut.

Expressing their discontent, Karanjade residents highlighted the financial burden imposed by the use of multiple water tankers in their society, costing them ₹2000 per tanker. In response, the CIDCO board has announced the delivery of one tanker (10,000 liters) to housing societies in need at the cost of ₹100. Notably, this amount will be included in the water supply payment of the concerned housing association without any additional transaction.

CIDCO has emphasized that the ₹100 charge is intended to streamline the process and ensure transparency, urging citizens to use water judiciously during this period of scarcity.

CIDCO outlines water supply schedule as an effort to dealing shortage

The CIDCO board has outlined a schedule for water supply through tankers, prioritizing areas facing acute shortages. Asoodgaon and Khanda Colony are scheduled for water supply on Saturday, followed by the New Panvel East side on Sunday, and Panvel Municipality and Podi on Monday.

To address citizen concerns promptly, CIDCO encourages residents to register their complaints at the water supply office of their respective colonies. The move is expected to provide temporary relief to residents, but long-term solutions to the persistent water shortage issue are still being sought.

As the water scarcity issue persists, residents are hopeful that the CIDCO board's intervention will ease their immediate woes and serve as a catalyst for improved water management in the region.