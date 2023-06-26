Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Declares 15% Water Cuts From June 27

Representative Image

Amid weak and delayed monsoon, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has announced a 15 per cent water cut in its jurisdiction from June 27. It supplies water through various dams like Hetawane, Morbe, Barvi and Patalganga. Except the first one, all the other dams are managed by different authorities. Once the cut is implemented, areas like New Panvel, Kharghar, Kalamboli, Kamothe, Taloja, Dronagiri, Ulwe and Karanjade will face woes.

There is inadequate rainfall in the catchment areas of the dams hence limited water is available for supply. The CIDCO has appealed to people to use water judiciously. Currently, the water reserves in the dams are adequate for three-month supply.

The cut is inevitable as other agencies like the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran – which manage other dams – have already announced water cuts. Hence, the move has been resorted to meet the requirement of water in days to come till there is good rainfall, said the CIDCO. In the meantime, water levels in dams will be reviewed from time to time to decide further course of action, it added.

Earlier, the Navi Mumbai civic body had already declared a half-day-long water cut on April 28. It was supposed to impose another such measure on April 20, however, the move was postponed amid the news of monsoon arrival.