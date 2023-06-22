Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Removes Illegal Hoardings Along Sion-Panvel Highway

Illegal hoarding taken down | Amit Srivastava

The Chief Controller, Unauthorized Constructions, Navi Mumbai Division of CIDCO removed 10 billboards (hoardings) along the Sion-Panvel Highway from Kharghar to Kalamboli. They were removed during a special eviction drive conducted last week.

Hoardings put up without permission

According to officials from CIDCO, the hoardings were put up without permission of CIDCO along the highway from Kharghar to Marble market in Kalamboli. They were also creating trouble for motorists.

Officials present during drive

The drive was conducted under the guidance of Chief Controller, Unauthorized Constructions (Navi Mumbai) with the participation of officers and police personnel of Encroachment Department, CIDCO, police, security guards of CIDCO and security guards of Maharashtra Security Board. In addition, for this operation, two gas cutters, and 15 workers were used.