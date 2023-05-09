Navi Mumbai News: NMMC removes illegal hoarding near hotel on Airoli-Mulund road

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) removed a hoarding at sector 5 in Airoli after Navi Mumbai AAP complained to the municipal commissioner.
The hoarding was put up illegally which was not only a revenue loss of NMMC but also gave a bad look to the city.
For the past several years, illegal hoardings had been repeatedly put up at a corner site near Sai Nidhi Hotel, Sector 5, Airoli-Mulund Bridge. The AAP Airoli team noticed it and brought it to the notice of NMMC.
“We filed several complaints with the local ward officer. However, no action was taken. Finally, the team approached the municipal commissioner with a detailed list of complaints from the last four months. As a result, the commissioner promptly took action to remove the illegal hoardings. Team AAP Navi Mumbai succeeds in cracking down on huge illegal hoardings that are draining the revenue of NMMC," said an AAP worker.
