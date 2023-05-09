 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC removes illegal hoarding near hotel on Airoli-Mulund road
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: NMMC removes illegal hoarding near hotel on Airoli-Mulund road

For the past several years, illegal hoardings had been repeatedly put up at a corner site near Sai Nidhi Hotel, Sector 5, Airoli-Mulund Bridge. The AAP Airoli team noticed it and brought it to the notice of NMMC.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 01:27 PM IST
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC removes illegal hoarding near hotel on Airoli-Mulund road | Sourced Photo

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) removed a hoarding at sector 5 in Airoli after Navi Mumbai AAP complained to the municipal commissioner.

The hoarding was put up illegally which was not only a revenue loss of NMMC but also gave a bad look to the city.

