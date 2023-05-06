Mira Bhayandar: No reply by advertising agencies to notices on illegal hoardings | Representative Picture

In Mira Road and Bhayandar, none of the advertising agents and billboard owners have responded to the notices issued last month by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) directing fresh structural audits of hoarding in the seven days. They were also directed to submit a report to the advertising department, failing which the structures will be declared illegal and pulled down.

According to officials, there are a total of 166 hoardings leased out by the civic body. This is in addition to 56 billboards installed on private properties. However, considering the presence of illegal ones, the actual figure could be much higher.

The advertising department in charge Sanjay Donde said, “We have given a three days deadline and a warning of initiating action under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.”

As per rules, for every hoarding – be it on private or government land – the concerned advertising agency or owner has to obtain a structural stability certificate from empanelled engineers and submit it to the civic body, supported with timely renewals on an annual basis.