Mumbai: BMC To Impose 10% Water Cut In Several Parts Of City From November 20 To December 2; Check Details

In response to the urgent need for repairs to the pneumatic gate system at Pise Weir, a crucial water distribution point, the BMC has announced a 10% water cut from Monday, November 20, 2023, to Saturday, December 2, 2023. This essential maintenance operation involves the replacement of air bladders in the pneumatic gate system, requiring a temporary reduction in water supply.

Details of repair:

The pneumatic gate system, integral to the effective management of water flow at Pise Weir, necessitates immediate attention due to a malfunction in its air bladders. To address this issue, the repair work is scheduled to commence on Monday, November 20, and is expected to conclude on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The replacement of air bladders is crucial to ensuring the proper functioning of the pneumatic gate system, which plays a vital role in water distribution to Mumbai Metropolitan City and the water supply provided by BMC to Thane & Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation.

During the repair period, residents of Mumbai and consumers served by the Thane & Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation can anticipate a 10% reduction in their water supply. It is imperative to recognize that this measure is a temporary inconvenience designed to facilitate the urgent repairs required to maintain the efficiency of the water distribution system.

BMC’s Chief Hydraulic Engineer, Purshottam Malvade, stated, "Usually during the monsoon season, we lift the gates at the pise weir to store water. There is always uncertainty about rainfall during the monsoon, so we lift the gates to prevent water from washing away. With the help of these gates, the water level will also be maintained. However, these gates require regular maintenance. Currently, two air bladders associated with these gates are not functioning. It will take us 15 days to replace the air bladders and address other maintenance needs. During this maintenance period, we have to keep the water level to a minimum. Therefore, we cannot lift much water from the reservoir, leading us to declare a 10 percent water cut.”

Civic body's appeal

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai appeals to all citizens to use water judiciously during this period of reduced supply. Cooperation from the public is crucial in ensuring that the impact of the water cut is minimized. Residents are encouraged to adopt water-saving practices and make conscious efforts to conserve water resources.

