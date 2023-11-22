Navi Mumbai: Surge In Tomato Prices Hits Consumers As Supply Wanes; Traders Assure Temporary Fluctuations | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Consumers are facing the brunt of yet another spike in tomato prices, both in the wholesale and retail markets. Traders at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) vegetable market attribute the increase to temporary factors, assuring the public that prices are likely to stabilize with the winter season bringing a surge in produce.

This fluctuation follows a similar trend in August when tomato prices surpassed ₹200 per kg in the retail sector. It was only by September-October that prices found stability. The unexpected rise has caught homemakers off guard, who typically anticipate an influx of green vegetables, including tomatoes, during the winter season.

APMC traders link soaring tomato price to crop damage

Traders at APMC explain that the recent surge in prices is linked to crop damage caused by rainfall in the first week of November in tomato-growing regions. The wholesale market in Vashi reports a decline in tomato arrivals over the past week, attributing the drop to reduced supplies from key production areas like Nasik, Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, and other parts of western Maharashtra. Additionally, states such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh, significant contributors to the country's tomato production, have experienced decreased output due to adverse weather conditions.

APMC vegetable market witnessed slump in tomato price

On November 22, the APMC vegetable market witnessed a decrease in tomato supply, with around 170 tons arriving, marking a 30 percent reduction from the usual volume. Administrative officials from APMC reported that five trucks and 42 tempos loaded with tomatoes entered the market, with an average buying price of ₹30 per kg. In the retail market, consumers are now shelling out between ₹50 to ₹70 per kg for tomatoes.

Surekha Mhatre, a homemaker in Panvel, expressed concerns over the rising cost of essential vegetables, stating that while onion prices have already crossed ₹60 per kg, the sudden surge in tomato prices adds to the financial burden faced by households.

Traders, however, assure consumers that the price increase is temporary, and as winter progresses, the market can expect an improved supply of tomatoes, potentially alleviating the strain on consumers' pockets.