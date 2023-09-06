Navi Mumbai: St. Joseph's High School From Kalamboli Emerges Winner In District Level Hockey Tournament |

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports and Youth Services Maharashtra State Pune and Hockey Raigad, successfully organized the district-level Junior and Sub-Junior Nehru Hockey Tournament for the year 2023-2024 on September 3, 2023.

The event was conducted at the Priya School playground in Mohopada. Additional Commissioner Bharat Rathod and Assistant Commissioner of the Sports and Cultural Department of PMC, Suvarna Dakhne, Namdev Pichad, Head of Sports and Cultural Department of PMC, were part of the opening ceremony. On the occasion, the Treasurer of Hockey Maharashtra, Secretary of Hockey Raigad Kailas Sonar, Sports Coordinator Sameer Rekhave, and Sports Teacher of Priya School Bhaiyyasaheb Bhadane.

The tournament saw participants from under 15 and 17 for both boys and girls. A total of 12 schools participated from the PMC area.

The winners of the tournament are as follows:

Boys Under-15:

• 1st place: St. Joseph's High School, Kalamboli

• 2nd place: Balaji International School, Kalamboli

• 3rd place: St. Joseph's High School (CBSC), Panvel

Girls Under-15:

• 1st place: St. Joseph's High School, Panvel

• 2nd place: Balaji International School, Kalamboli

• 3rd place: St. Joseph's High School, Kalamboli

Boys Under-17 Age Group:

• 1st place: St. Joseph's High School, Kalamboli

• 2nd place: Ryan International School, Kharghar

• 3rd place: St. Joseph's High School (SSC Board), Panvel

