Navi Mumbai: Vashi Man Booked Under Arms Act After Flashing Sword In Road Rage Incident

Representative Photo |

Navi Mumbai: Vashi police booked a 40-year-old man under the Arms Act for allegedly flashing a sword after his car hit an NMMT bus on Monday night in Vashi. The man was hitting the sword at the door of the bus driver's side and asking him to get down.

The accused was identified as Sanny Lamba, a resident of Neel Sankul in Kalamboli.

A brazen case of road rage

According to police, route number 31 of the NMMT bus was going to Koparkhairane from Uran on Monday night. When it was crossing Sector 10 in Vashi around 10.15 pm, the bus driver had to apply an emergency brake as a few pedestrians started crossing the road suddenly.

Due to a sudden break by the bus, a car coming from behind hit the bus and got damaged a little. Angry car owner Lamba came outside his car and started abusing the bus driver. Later, he took out a sword and started hitting the bus and asked the driver to get down

Despite the bus driver trying to convince him of the reason why he applied for the emergency brake, Lamba was not ready to listen.

Complaint registered against accused

Later the bus driver identified as Suryakant Balaji Suryavanshi, 20, attached to the Ghansoli depot of NMMT and registered a complaint with the police. Vashi police registered a complaint under section 279 of IPC sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act and sections 37(1) of the Maharashtra Police Act.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)