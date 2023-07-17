Hyderabad Man Attacked By Gang With Swords & Daggers At Juice Centre At Mallepally Road; Video Surfaces |

Hyderabad: A shocking incident took place on Saturday night when a group of individuals launched a violent attack on a popular juice centre, 'Summer Land,' located at Mallepally Road of Hyderabad under the jurisdiction of Habeebnagar police station. The incident, caught on video and circulating rapidly on social media has raised concerns and sparked a search operation for the attackers.

Assault Caught On Video

In the viral video, four assailants are seen forcefully breaking the glass windows of the juice centre. The owner of the shop, identified as Omer, recounted the horrifying ordeal to the local media. According to Omer, six strangers, heavily armed with lethal weapons, stormed the shop. Before launching the attack, they engaged in a suspicious phone conversation with an unknown individual. Subsequently, three of them used chairs to shatter the glass panes of the shop, while all six brandished swords and daggers menacingly.

Case Registered In the Matter

The authorities wasted no time in responding to the distressing incident. Saida Babu, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Habeebnagar police station, confirmed that a case had been registered against the unknown perpetrators. Dedicated teams have been deployed on the ground, diligently working to identify and apprehend those responsible for the heinous act.

Potential Property Dispute Behind the Attack

Reports citing sources familiar with the matter revealed that the attack might be linked to an ongoing property dispute between Omer, the juice centre's owner, and some other individuals. It appears that simmering tensions over the property issue might have escalated into this violent confrontation.

