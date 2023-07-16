 Video Of Obscene Dance By Woman At Bihar BDO's Farewell Party Goes Viral, DM Orders Probe
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo Of Obscene Dance By Woman At Bihar BDO's Farewell Party Goes Viral, DM Orders Probe

Video Of Obscene Dance By Woman At Bihar BDO's Farewell Party Goes Viral, DM Orders Probe

After the video went viral, the District Magistrate (DM) took note of the incident and order a probe into the matter. The video is said to be of July 12.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 16, 2023, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Obscene dance performed at BDO officer's farewell party in Bihar's Khagaria | Twitter

In a video that has caused embarrassment for the Bihar bureaucracy, a farewell 'party' organised for a Block Development Officer (BDO) in Khagaria, Bihar, as the officer was to get transferred has become a talking points for all the wrong reasons. According to reports and the video that has surfaced, "bar girls" were called to perform and dance at the farewell party on a Bhojpuri song with innuendos.

Read Also
Viral video: Class XI exam in Bihar school held with no invigilator, students dance watching...
article-image

DM orders action

After the video went viral, the District Magistrate (DM) took note of the incident and order a probe into the matter. The video is said to be of July 12.

An orchestra party was organised in the Beldaur block premises to bid farewell to BDO Sunil Kumar. However, as the video shows, bar girls were called to perform at the event. Also, cash was flaunted in the event as an "acknowledgment" of the bar girl's performance.

Officers and department workers danced in the party

Though the video that has gone viral shows a bar girl dancing on the stage by herself, it is said that officers and government workers present in the party danced through the evening. According to reports, no permission was taken or intimation given to organise a party, let alone a "dance" party which is now being condemned by the government officers as well as general people.

Read Also
Bihar govt warns action against obscene Bhojpuri songs in films and on social media
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video Of Obscene Dance By Woman At Bihar BDO's Farewell Party Goes Viral, DM Orders Probe

Video Of Obscene Dance By Woman At Bihar BDO's Farewell Party Goes Viral, DM Orders Probe

Andhra Pradesh: Gang Loots ₹10 Lakh From Man By Tricking Him With ₹20 Note; Watch Viral Video

Andhra Pradesh: Gang Loots ₹10 Lakh From Man By Tricking Him With ₹20 Note; Watch Viral Video

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes Potshot At Delhi Govt Over 'Blame Game' On Floods

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes Potshot At Delhi Govt Over 'Blame Game' On Floods

West Bengal: 62-Year-Old BJP worker Found Hanging Inside Home In Malda; Protesters Accuse TMC of...

West Bengal: 62-Year-Old BJP worker Found Hanging Inside Home In Malda; Protesters Accuse TMC of...

Delhi Floods: With Yamuna Receding, Entry & Exit Point At Yamuna Bank Metro Station Now Open,...

Delhi Floods: With Yamuna Receding, Entry & Exit Point At Yamuna Bank Metro Station Now Open,...