Video Of Obscene Dance By Woman At Bihar BDO's Farewell Party Goes Viral, DM Orders Probe

In a video that has caused embarrassment for the Bihar bureaucracy, a farewell 'party' organised for a Block Development Officer (BDO) in Khagaria, Bihar, as the officer was to get transferred has become a talking points for all the wrong reasons. According to reports and the video that has surfaced, "bar girls" were called to perform and dance at the farewell party on a Bhojpuri song with innuendos.

DM orders action

After the video went viral, the District Magistrate (DM) took note of the incident and order a probe into the matter. The video is said to be of July 12.

An orchestra party was organised in the Beldaur block premises to bid farewell to BDO Sunil Kumar. However, as the video shows, bar girls were called to perform at the event. Also, cash was flaunted in the event as an "acknowledgment" of the bar girl's performance.

Officers and department workers danced in the party

Though the video that has gone viral shows a bar girl dancing on the stage by herself, it is said that officers and government workers present in the party danced through the evening. According to reports, no permission was taken or intimation given to organise a party, let alone a "dance" party which is now being condemned by the government officers as well as general people.

