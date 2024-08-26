Navi Mumbai: Speeding Car With Indian Army Sticker Hits Multiple Parked Vehicle In Uran; 2 Injured

Left To Right: The speeding car, the rammed vehicle | FPJ

In a case of rash driving, a speeding car veered off the road and rammed into multiple parked vehicles at Devkrupa Chowk in Uran, injuring at least two people standing nearby around 8.30pm on Saturday. CCTV footage shows another man narrowly escaping by jumping onto the road.

The car, a Honda City, fled the scene without stopping to check on the damaged vehicles or injured bystanders.

“One Kalpesh Thakur initially reported the incident to us, and we advised him to seek medical attention first. However, he did not return. On Sunday, a hand cart puller whose cart was damaged and who also sustained injuries came forward, leading us to register a case of rash driving against the driver of the car, with registration number HR 12-S-5000,” said senior police inspector Jitendra Misal of the Uran police station.

During the investigation, police discovered that the car belonged to Simaran Dahiya, the principal of Uran Education Society (UES) School. The vehicle was reportedly occupied by two people, Ishika Dahiya, an MBA student from Belapur, and her male friend Vipul. Eyewitnesses suggested that Ishika was driving, but this has yet to be confirmed. The police are now tracing the car’s movements to determine whether the driver was under the influence and to confirm who was behind the wheel. Once identified, the driver will be issued a notice.

The police also mentioned that any additional victims who come forward will have their statements added to the case. The car had an 'Indian Navy' sticker, and the police noted that the girl’s father is in the Indian Navy.