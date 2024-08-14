 Navi Mumbai: Car Driver Hits Toll Boom On Atal Setu To Avoid ₹200 Fee; Accused Faces Legal Action For Rash Driving
In a first of it kind incident on Atal Setu, a car driver hit onto the toll boom on the bridge to avoid paying the toll of Rs 200. The alleged accused Shoaib Ali Khan (22) who manages the transportation business of his brother in law, was on his way to Ulwe from Mumbai on Monday when the incident happened.

article-image
Navi Mumbai: Car Driver Hits Toll Boom On Atal Setu To Avoid ₹200 Fee; Accused Faces Legal Action For Rash Driving | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: In a first of it kind incident on Atal Setu, a car driver hit onto the toll boom on the bridge to avoid paying the toll of Rs 200. The alleged accused Shoaib Ali Khan (22) who manages the transportation business of his brother in law, was on his way to Ulwe from Mumbai on Monday when the incident happened.

"The accused had gone to Mumbai for business purpose and didn't have money while coming back hence he broke through the boom and sped away. In the process, he didn't have the required toll amount therefore he decided to break through. The toll guy received minor injuries in this incident," said a police officer from Nhava Sheva police station.

The accused on arriving at the Shivaji Nagar toll naka, had over sped and hit the boom. While employee tried to stop the vehicle, he continued to drive and the toll employee identified as Adesh Deshmukh was hurt in the process. The accused and his vehicle was eventually overpowered by two of the employees and a case was registered against him.

A case was registered under section 281- rash driving, 125- endangered human life of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicle Act 184 - imprisonment and 134 - not helping. "The accused should have stopped and spoken to the toll employee or made a gPay payment or asked someone else to tranfer but the act was very irresponsible," the officer added. A notice has been served to the accused by the police.

