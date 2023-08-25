Navi Mumbai: Special Programme On Anti-Ragging, Awareness Against Sexual Harassment Held In Vashi's KBP College |

Navi Mumbai: Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil (KBP) College, Vashi held a workshop to create awareness against sexual harassment and ragging. Dr. Vrishali Magdum, the Mumbai Division Coordinator of Stree Mukti Sanghatana was the chief guest and she guided students on the issue.

The event was aimed to educate students about sexual harassment and encourage a culture of respect and equality on campus. The program, which was jointly organized by the Internal Grievance Redressal Committee and the Anti-Ragging Committee, was attended by KBP College's principal, Dr. Shubada Nayak.

About The Awareness Workshop

The awareness workshop showed the institution's commitment to ensuring a safe and inclusive learning environment for all students. Dr. Magdum delivered a comprehensive presentation on the concept of sexual harassment, emphasizing its various forms and the importance of understanding the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act. She stressed the significance of approaching injustice and oppression through legal channels and encouraged students to discern between friendship and love, emphasizing the need to eradicate discrimination based on caste, religion, and gender. Throughout the program, Dr. Magdum engaged with students, addressing their questions and concerns.

