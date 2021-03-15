Navi Mumbai: Son flees with cash, gold from own house, father files complaint

Father of a 22-year-old son registered a case of theft against his own son after his son fled with cash and jewellery collectively worth Rs 7.78 lakh from home on Saturday night. The APMC police registered a cash under section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of IPC and started searching the accused.

Police said the accused identified as Matin Noor Shaikh collected the cash and the jewellery from his home and put in in a bag and quietly left the home.