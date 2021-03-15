Navi Mumbai: Son flees with cash, gold from own house, father files complaint

Father of a 22-year-old son registered a case of theft against his own son after his son fled with cash and jewellery collectively worth Rs 7.78 lakh from home on Saturday night. The APMC police registered a cash under section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of IPC and started searching the accused.
Police said the accused identified as Matin Noor Shaikh collected the cash and the jewellery from his home and put in in a bag and quietly left the home.
Basit Ali Sayyad, police inspector from APMC police station said, “His mother had spotted him opening the cupboard, but he told her that he was searching for his Aadhar card. After some time, when his father entered that room, he realized that the cupboard was open and Rs 8,000 in cash and the gold jewellery were missing from there.” Initially, he searched his son and after failing to trace him, he approached us and narrated the incident, added the official.
The police registered an FIR against the accused and started searching him.
