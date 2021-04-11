Navi Mumbai: Six held by Panvel police in oil pilferage and theft racket

The Panvel City police has arrested six persons, including five owners of transport companies for allegedly running an oil pilferage and theft racket.

Those arrested have been identified as Prahlad Garje (36), Sunil Vanve (30), Sampat Palve (33), Shivaji Ingavale (35), Kakasaheb Nagargoje (36) and Sahdev Palve (44).

According to the police, complainant in the case is owner of a chemical company at Taloja. The complainant had got Mixed Industrial Hydrocarbon Oil filled in Garje's truck in order to get it delivered to the client.

On April 9, Garje and other accused persons conspired together and pilfered 200 litres of oil from the truck near Panvel. A police team which had received information about this reached the spot, however, the accused persons had fled the spot. The police then got a criminal offence registered in the matter.

On receipt of specific information, the police team apprehended six persons allegedly involved in the racket on April 10.

Speaking about the modus-operandi used by the accused persons, an officer said, "Whenever the accused persons would get order of delivering Mixed Industrial Hydrocarbon Oil, they would then pilfer the oil from tankers by opening up the nut and bolts without breaking the seal. The accused would distribute stolen oil among themselves and use that stolen oil as a fuel in their tankers. The accused would fill same amount of water in tanker to match the quantity."

The police have seized property worth Rs 42.80 lakh from the accused persons, including a tanker, 200 litres of oil, two cars, two motorcycles and six mobile phones.