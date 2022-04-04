Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena youth wing joins state-wide protest over rising fuel prices

The Panvel unit of the Youth wing of Shiv Sena joined Maharashtra-wide agitation against the rising prices of cooking gas and other essential commodities. The wide agitation was held under the guidance of Youth wing secretary Varun Sardesai. Army officials, along with large number of students were present during the agitation.

For the last 10 days, there has been a continuous rise in petrol and diesel prices. Even the price of domestic and commercial LPG saw a sharp rise. The party has been raising concerns over rising fuel prices that are affecting the overall prices.

They shouted slogans that they did not need acche din (good day). Yuvasena Deputy District Officer Avachit Raut, Coordinator Nitin Patil, Panvel Rural Officer Kewal Mali, Assembly Officer Parag Mohite, and Yuvatisena District Officer Yogita Mane Patil were present on the occasion.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Nerul residents protest against fuel price hike on Gudi Padwa day

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 11:12 AM IST