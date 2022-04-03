Mumbai: Nerul residents protest against fuel price hike on Gudi Padwa day

Residents of Nerul staged a protest against the rising petrol, diesel and gas prices on Gudi Padwa. The protest came into being at sector 2 in Nerul on Saturday.

Protesters expressed their rage over the price hike in fuels and other essential items like edible oil, which allegedly dampened the festive mood. It was brought to notice that the commoners were impacted on festival celebrations, along other due to the price hike of essential items.

While speaking to the Free Press Journal, they said that they are 'forced' to take in a protest, shouting slogans against the central government over the high soaring rates of commodities.

The residents of Nerul, in their act, were joined by Ravindra Sawant - a labor leader and President of Nerul Block Congress. During the protest, Navi Mumbai District Congress Secretary Vijay Kurkute, Vidya Bhandekar, Ward President Rahul Kapdane, Sudhir Panchal, Talekar Guruji, Bala Gawde, Sandhya Kokate were present.

Petrol and diesel prices were on Sunday again hiked by 80 paise/L each, taking the total increase in rates in less then two weeks to Rs 8/L. This led to the protest by resident, party workers in Nerul.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.In Mumbai, the price of petrol was held unchanged at an all-time high of Rs 118.41 per litre. Diesel price also continues to be at Rs 102.64 a litre, the highest among metros.

